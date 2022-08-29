Dr. William Bradbury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradbury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bradbury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Bradbury, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Putnam, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Windham Hospital, Backus Hospital and Day Kimball Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group37 Kennedy Dr Ste A, Putnam, CT 06260 Directions (860) 963-7519
-
2
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group584 Norwich Rd Ste 100, Plainfield, CT 06374 Directions (860) 230-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- Windham Hospital
- Backus Hospital
- Day Kimball Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, knowledgeable, takes times to answer questions. Doesn't waste your time
About Dr. William Bradbury, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Conn Hlth Ctr
- Temple University Hospital
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Internal Medicine
