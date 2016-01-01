Dr. William Bradford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bradford, MD
Overview
Dr. William Bradford, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bradford works at
Locations
-
1
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-1683
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bradford?
About Dr. William Bradford, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1598925125
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradford accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bradford using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bradford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradford works at
Dr. Bradford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.