Dr. William Brann, MD
Overview
Dr. William Brann, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Steward Cardiology Associates - West Valley82 S 1100 E Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 263-2370
Hospital Affiliations
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
- Mountain Point Medical Center
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Brann after my Gynecology N.P. told me a heart murmur (which I'd had since childhood, with no problems) was quite noisy. I had previously seen another cardiologist, a couple years before, who had given me a clean bill of health, so I wasn't too worried. I saw Dr. Brann out of convenience - his office was next to my work. He agreed the murmur was noisy, and because of his thoroughness in testing, and listening to me, the patient, two weeks later I had open-heart surgery to repair an aneurysm, replace the aortic valve, and do three bypasses - 10 hr. surgery by Dr. James Stringham. My recovery went well - healthy and back to work in 6 weeks, because of two great doctors. (One last note: they were both very good at taking time to explain and answer questions.) I highly recommend them both.
About Dr. William Brann, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1912087826
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Brann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brann accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.