Dr. William Breckwoldt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breckwoldt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Breckwoldt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Breckwoldt, MD
Dr. William Breckwoldt, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Breckwoldt works at
Dr. Breckwoldt's Office Locations
Middlesex Surgical Associates955 Main St Ste G2A, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 729-2020Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Winchester Hospital Wound Healing and HBOT Center75 Riverside Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 396-8224
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Breckwoldt for over 3 years and I've always found him to be very professional, knowledgeable and caring. His staff is excellent and very friendly. The office is quick to set up follow up appointments or schedule tests. I would feel very confident recommending Dr. Breckwoldt to everyone.
About Dr. William Breckwoldt, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Tufts New England Med Ctr
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Breckwoldt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breckwoldt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breckwoldt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breckwoldt works at
Dr. Breckwoldt has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breckwoldt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Breckwoldt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breckwoldt.
