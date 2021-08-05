See All Vascular Surgeons in Winchester, MA
Dr. William Breckwoldt, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Winchester, MA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Breckwoldt, MD

Dr. William Breckwoldt, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Breckwoldt works at Middlesex Surgical Associates in Winchester, MA with other offices in Medford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Breckwoldt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Middlesex Surgical Associates
    955 Main St Ste G2A, Winchester, MA 01890 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 729-2020
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Winchester Hospital Wound Healing and HBOT Center
    75 Riverside Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 396-8224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Carotid Artery Disease
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 05, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Breckwoldt for over 3 years and I've always found him to be very professional, knowledgeable and caring. His staff is excellent and very friendly. The office is quick to set up follow up appointments or schedule tests. I would feel very confident recommending Dr. Breckwoldt to everyone.
    — Aug 05, 2021
    About Dr. William Breckwoldt, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306814272
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    Internship
    • Tufts New England Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Breckwoldt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breckwoldt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Breckwoldt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Breckwoldt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Breckwoldt has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breckwoldt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Breckwoldt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breckwoldt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breckwoldt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breckwoldt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

