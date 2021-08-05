Overview of Dr. William Breckwoldt, MD

Dr. William Breckwoldt, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Breckwoldt works at Middlesex Surgical Associates in Winchester, MA with other offices in Medford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.