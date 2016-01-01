Dr. William Brelsford Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brelsford Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Brelsford Sr, MD
Dr. William Brelsford Sr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with UT Health Jacksonville.
Arthritis and Osteoporosis Clinic of East Texas1212 Clinic Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 596-8858
- UT Health Jacksonville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Brelsford Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brelsford Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brelsford Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brelsford Sr has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brelsford Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brelsford Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brelsford Sr.
