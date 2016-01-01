Overview of Dr. William Brelsford Sr, MD

Dr. William Brelsford Sr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with UT Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Brelsford Sr works at Arthritis / Osteoporosis Care in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.