Dr. William Bremner, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Bremner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Bremner works at Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid

Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Potassium Deficiency
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia

Photo: Dr. William Bremner, MD
About Dr. William Bremner, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 54 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518042316
Education & Certifications

  • U Wash Hosp
Residency
  • U Wash Hosp
Internship
  • Vand
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Bremner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bremner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bremner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bremner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bremner works at Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Bremner’s profile.

Dr. Bremner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bremner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bremner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bremner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

