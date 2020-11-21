See All Neurosurgeons in Lafayette, LA
Dr. William Brennan, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (101)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. William Brennan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.

Dr. Brennan works at Neurosurgical Solutions of Lafayette, LLC in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brennan's Office Locations

    Neurosurgical Solutions of Lafayette, LLC
    105 Patriot St Ste 101, Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 981-2125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  • Women's And Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Back Pain
Brain Injury
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Radiculopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Cranial Trauma
Discogenic Pain
Fracture
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurosurgical Procedures
Pathological Spine Fracture
Spinal Compression Fracture
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondolthesis
Spondylosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Check your insurance
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. William Brennan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578784468
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt Med Center|Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Brennan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brennan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brennan works at Neurosurgical Solutions of Lafayette, LLC in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Brennan’s profile.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brennan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

