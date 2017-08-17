Overview of Dr. William Brickhouse, MD

Dr. William Brickhouse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Brickhouse works at OrthoVirginia - Shrader Road in Richmond, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.