Dr. Bridges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Bridges, MD
Overview of Dr. William Bridges, MD
Dr. William Bridges, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine.
Dr. Bridges works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bridges' Office Locations
-
1
Florida Physicians Medical Group Inc.438 E Vann Rd Ste 200, Greeneville, TN 37743 Directions (423) 278-1704
-
2
Greeneville Family Practice Associates1404 Tusculum Blvd Ste 2100, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 783-5580
-
3
Greeneville Community Hospital East1420 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 278-1704
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bridges?
When I had to have surgery on my stomach (distal gastrectomy) he did a great job. When I had complications the next day after coughing and treating all my internal stitches he literally saved my life against the odds! I will always recommend him!
About Dr. William Bridges, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1033164181
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bridges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bridges works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridges. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.