Overview of Dr. William Bridges, MD

Dr. William Bridges, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Bridges works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

