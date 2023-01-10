Overview

Dr. William Briggs, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Briggs works at Gastroenterology Specialists in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.