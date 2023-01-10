Dr. William Briggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Briggs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Briggs, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Briggs works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Specialists, Inc.10210 E 91st St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 940-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very pleasant and kind and made me feel safe with his procedure, and explained the results. I would feel confident to use him again in the future if I needed a procedure that he did.
About Dr. William Briggs, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1730176884
Education & Certifications
- La State U|University Of Southern California
- U Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Hlth Sci Ctr
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
