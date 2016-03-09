See All Otolaryngologists in Covington, LA
Dr. William Britton, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Britton, MD

Dr. William Britton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Britton works at Fairway Pediatrics, LLC. in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Britton's Office Locations

    Fairway Pediatrics, LLC.
    7020 N. Hwy. 190 Ste. C, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Oral Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Oral Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 09, 2016
    He is so friendly. He makes you feel welcomed. I stopped bringing my kids to north oaks just so I can come to him. He really seems to love children.
    karlevon in tickfaw — Mar 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Britton, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215964937
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • La State Med Ctr
    Internship
    • La State Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Britton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Britton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Britton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Britton works at Fairway Pediatrics, LLC. in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Britton’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Britton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

