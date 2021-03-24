Overview

Dr. William Broad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Broad works at Samaritan Family Practice - Los Gatos in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.