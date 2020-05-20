Dr. William Brock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Brock, MD
Overview of Dr. William Brock, MD
Dr. William Brock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in McMinnville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park.
Dr. Brock works at
Dr. Brock's Office Locations
-
1
William Bradford Brock1589 Sparta St Ste 105, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (931) 815-3636
-
2
Ascension Saint Thomas River Park1559 Sparta St, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (931) 815-3636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Ascension Saint Thomas River Park145 Health Way, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (931) 507-6872
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas River Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brock implanted a power port in my shoulder 5 years ago when I had esophageal cancer and was amazingly friendly and cordial. Made me feel like family. He later removed a stint from my stomach that was improperly placed by another doctor at Vanderbilt. He drained a large hematoma that formed on my back due to a terrible fall. I would personally recommend him for any medical condition or surgery.
About Dr. William Brock, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1023195807
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Dr. Brock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brock works at
Dr. Brock has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Abdominal Pain and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.