Dr. William Brown III, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Brown III, MD

Dr. William Brown III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown III's Office Locations

    4801 Beckner Rd Fl 2, Santa Fe, NM 87507 (505) 983-6467

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
C-Section
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
C-Section
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum

Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. William Brown III, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700946829
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
