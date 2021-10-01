Overview

Dr. William Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Brown works at South Florida ENT in Miami, FL with other offices in Doral, FL and South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Ear Ache and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.