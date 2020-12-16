Overview of Dr. William Bruner, MD

Dr. William Bruner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lyndhurst, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Bruner works at NOMS University Ophthalmology in Lyndhurst, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Presbyopia and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.