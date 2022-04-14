Dr. William Bryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bryan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Bryan, MD
Dr. William Bryan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Bryan works at
Dr. Bryan's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist6445 Main St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3470
-
2
Houston Methodist5505 WEST LOOP S, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 790-1818
-
3
Affiliates in Physical Therapy, Inc.3100 Timmons Ln Ste 120, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 441-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bryan?
Great Doctor great staff. I believe they love their patients. I give Dr. Bryan a 10 he did both of my hip. Thanks also to his PA Tyler great person answer all my questions great attitude. Thank You Sir
About Dr. William Bryan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1043247208
Education & Certifications
- Arthritis and Implant Surgery Fellowship - New York|Hospital Spec Surgery
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
- Baylor|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bryan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryan works at
Dr. Bryan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bryan speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.