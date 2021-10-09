Dr. William Buchner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Buchner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Buchner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Buchner works at
Locations
1
Walgreen Co3900 5th Ave Ste 110, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 554-1222
2
Sockdolager Medical Group8881 Fletcher Pkwy Ste 205, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 609-7466Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Sharp Health Plan
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buchner had helped with multiple chronic health issues that other medical professionals have ignored for years. I appreciate his holistic approach for a natural, healthy lifestyle.
About Dr. William Buchner, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1356599443
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University of California, San Diego
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Michigan Technological University
- Family Practice
