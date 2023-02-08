Dr. William Bugbee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bugbee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bugbee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Bugbee, MD
Dr. William Bugbee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca San Diego Med Center
Dr. Bugbee works at
Dr. Bugbee's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7993Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Scripps Clinic3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-3331
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bugbee?
Dr. Bugbee did a fantastic job on my hip. His team is excellent. My phone calls were returned and questions answered. I would highly recommend Dr. Bugbee.
About Dr. William Bugbee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1780642884
Education & Certifications
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bugbee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bugbee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bugbee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bugbee works at
Dr. Bugbee has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bugbee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bugbee speaks Spanish.
151 patients have reviewed Dr. Bugbee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bugbee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bugbee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bugbee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.