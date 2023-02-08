Overview of Dr. William Bugbee, MD

Dr. William Bugbee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca San Diego Med Center



Dr. Bugbee works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.