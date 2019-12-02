Dr. William Bugni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bugni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bugni, MD
Overview
Dr. William Bugni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Chicago|University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Bugni works at
Locations
-
1
Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Sun City3920 Galen Ct, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 608-4897Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Bay Area Cardiology - Brandon635 Eichenfeld Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 608-4895Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bugni?
Dr. Bugni saw me following emergency surgery. He diagnosed my problem and worked tirelessly with his associates to solve the problem. I have to drive 40 miles to see him now, but it’s well worth the trip!
About Dr. William Bugni, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891757811
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah Affiliated Hospital|University Of Utah Affiliated Hospitals
- University Of Chicago|University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bugni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bugni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bugni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bugni works at
Dr. Bugni has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Chest Pain and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bugni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bugni speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bugni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bugni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bugni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bugni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.