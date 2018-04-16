Dr. William Buice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Buice, MD
Overview of Dr. William Buice, MD
Dr. William Buice, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Dr. Buice's Office Locations
AnMed Piedmont Surgical - Anderson2000 E Greenville St Ste 2500, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-6810Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best surgeon ever. Explained everything along the way. Very confident, knowledgeable, compassionate, patient and definitely skilled. His surgery is a work of art. Only a year after and the scar is barely visible, no complications, healing went well-better than expected. Will definitely call on him again if the need arises and recommend him to anyone looking for the absolute BEST surgeon ever.
About Dr. William Buice, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Charlotte Meml Med Ctr
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buice has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Port Placements or Replacements and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Buice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.