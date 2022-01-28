See All General Surgeons in Naperville, IL
Dr. William Bull, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (39)
Map Pin Small Naperville, IL
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Bull, MD

Dr. William Bull, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Bull works at Dupage Plastic Surgery in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bull's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dupage Plastic Surgery
    1307 Macom Dr, Naperville, IL 60564 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 717-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. William Bull, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417956947
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Med College Of Georgia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Bull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bull works at Dupage Plastic Surgery in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bull’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

