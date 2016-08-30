Dr. William Bullis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bullis, MD
Overview of Dr. William Bullis, MD
Dr. William Bullis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Bullis' Office Locations
Bellevue Center for Health Pllc1260 116th Ave NE Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 455-3376
Bellevue11520 NE 20th St Ste A, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 615-6307
Elite Body Sculpture500 108th Ave NE Ste 1F2, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (206) 602-3699
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bullis is the surgeon who did a tummy tuck, liposuction, fat grafting on me, as well as the doctor I see for my anti-aging medical needs that put in a finer point on the care I would be getting elsewhere. Dr. Bullis has an approachable demeanor and is diligent in matters of patient safety and wellbeing. My only complaint would be his office location in Bellevue, which is an unpredictable commute.
About Dr. William Bullis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery|The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Med Ctr|Madigan Army Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bullis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bullis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bullis speaks German.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.