Dr. William Bulman, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. William Bulman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Bulman, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Bulman works at
CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-1544
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. Bulman was very thorough and encouraging in explaining my next steps in improving my circumstances. I am highly pleased with the staff as well and would highly recommend the practice.
- 29 years of experience
- 1689860249
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr|New York University Medical Center
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Critical Care Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Bulman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bulman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bulman works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.