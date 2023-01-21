Dr. William Bundrick Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bundrick Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bundrick Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Bundrick Jr, MD
Dr. William Bundrick Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their fellowship with Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Bundrick Jr works at
Dr. Bundrick Jr's Office Locations
Ark-La-Tex Urology - Bossier City2449 Hospital Dr Ste 280, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ark-La-Tex Urology - Minden2 MEDICAL PLAZA PL, Minden, LA 71055 Directions
Ark-La-Tex Urology - Springhill2001 Doctors Dr, Springhill, LA 71075 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a pt of Dr Bundrick for 2 years and I am so very thankful I found him. I have been suffering with a chronic condition for many years. Dr Bundrick has helped me to feel human again. I have my life back because of his extensive knowledge w/ my particular sickness. Dr Bundrick is very easy to talk to and patient, and is compassionate when dealing with my pain both physically and mentally. If you are looking for a gd guy/doctor, you have found him.
About Dr. William Bundrick Jr, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1326087354
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bundrick Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bundrick Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bundrick Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bundrick Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bundrick Jr works at
Dr. Bundrick Jr has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bundrick Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
193 patients have reviewed Dr. Bundrick Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bundrick Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bundrick Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bundrick Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.