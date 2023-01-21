Overview of Dr. William Bundrick Jr, MD

Dr. William Bundrick Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their fellowship with Virginia Mason Medical Center



Dr. Bundrick Jr works at ArkLaTex Urology - Bossier City in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Minden, LA and Springhill, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.