Dr. William Buonanno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buonanno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Buonanno, MD
Overview of Dr. William Buonanno, MD
Dr. William Buonanno, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Buonanno works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Buonanno's Office Locations
-
1
Salvatore J. Loporchio M.d. Ltd35 Sockanosset Cross Rd, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 946-6622
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buonanno?
About Dr. William Buonanno, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1437234929
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buonanno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buonanno accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buonanno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buonanno works at
Dr. Buonanno speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Buonanno. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buonanno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buonanno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buonanno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.