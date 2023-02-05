Overview of Dr. William Burke, MD

Dr. William Burke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Burke works at SMG Wrentham Primary Care in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.