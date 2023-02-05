Dr. William Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Burke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Burke, MD
Dr. William Burke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Burke works at
Dr. Burke's Office Locations
-
1
TFPS NSMC 3001 NW 49 Ave, Ste 3012307 W Broward Blvd Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 358-9474
-
2
Broward Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1601 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 552-3355
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burke?
I found his staff to be awesome after about a year when I started activity back to normal I started feeling extreme pain went back to the office. They figured it out. It was my back adjusted my activity now I’ve been out skiing for three weeks. Has Dr. Burke told me I could. My problem isn’t necessarily with my hip. It’s more with my back but I want to thank him and his staff for the kindness that they showed me. I had a total hip replacement.
About Dr. William Burke, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1407811524
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Orthopaedic Institute
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center Department Of Surgery
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke works at
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.