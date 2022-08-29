Dr. William Burkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Burkes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Burkes, MD
Dr. William Burkes, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.
Dr. Burkes' Office Locations
Stephen B O'neal MD85 Interstate 10 N Ste 202, Beaumont, TX 77707 Directions (409) 835-0995
Kenneth D Wilgers MD PA3282 College St, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 212-7850
Afc Urgent Care3195 Dowlen Rd Ste 105, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 860-1888
Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas3080 College St, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 212-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brukes office staff is amazing! Anytime I have a problem or have a question they always do their best to help and always get with the doctor and back to me fast! His nurse is very welcoming and knowledgeable!
About Dr. William Burkes, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1609879378
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Internal Medicine
