Dr. William Burkes, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.2 (11)
Map Pin Small Beaumont, TX
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Burkes, MD

Dr. William Burkes, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.

Dr. Burkes works at Stephen B O'neal MD in Beaumont, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burkes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen B O'neal MD
    85 Interstate 10 N Ste 202, Beaumont, TX 77707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 835-0995
  2. 2
    Kenneth D Wilgers MD PA
    3282 College St, Beaumont, TX 77701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 212-7850
  3. 3
    Afc Urgent Care
    3195 Dowlen Rd Ste 105, Beaumont, TX 77706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 860-1888
  4. 4
    Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
    3080 College St, Beaumont, TX 77701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 212-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. William Burkes, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609879378
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Burkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burkes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burkes works at Stephen B O'neal MD in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Dr. Burkes’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

