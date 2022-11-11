Overview of Dr. William Randy Burks, MD

Dr. William Randy Burks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane Univ Sch Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Burks works at Ophthalmology Consultants in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contusion of the Eyeball along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.