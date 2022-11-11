Dr. William Randy Burks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Randy Burks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane Univ Sch Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Burks' Office Locations
Ophthalmology Consultants PA5800 Colonial Dr Ste 100, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 977-8770
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Burks has hands of an Angel he is patient kind explains everything thoroughly and his staff is amazing I am so happy with the results of my surgery. I assure you that you are in the best hands possible!!!!!!
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356318190
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall/Usaf Med Center
- Wilford Hall USAF MC
- Tulane Univ Sch Med
- United States Air Force Academy
- Ophthalmology
