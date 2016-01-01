See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Buford, GA
Dr. William Burnett, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Burnett, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Buford, GA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Burnett works at William E Burnett DO in Buford, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    William E Burnett DO
    2720 Mall of Georgia Blvd Ste 207, Buford, GA 30519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 697-6695

Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon

About Dr. William Burnett, DO

Specialties
  • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225233729
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Alabama at Birmingham
Medical Education

