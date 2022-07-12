Dr. William Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Burns, MD
Overview of Dr. William Burns, MD
Dr. William Burns, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.
Dr. Burns works at
Dr. Burns' Office Locations
-
1
Mon Health Oculofacial Surgery600 Suncrest Town Centre Dr Ste 310, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-2200Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burns?
Dr. Burns is the best sergeant and Doctor he has taken the best care of me I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. William Burns, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1780661819
Education & Certifications
- Charleston Area Med Center
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns works at
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.