Overview of Dr. William Burns, MD

Dr. William Burns, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.



Dr. Burns works at Mon Health Surgical Care in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.