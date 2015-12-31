Dr. William Buser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Buser, MD
Overview
Dr. William Buser, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Buser works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Associates PA10200 W 105th St Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 495-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buser?
Very good experience.
About Dr. William Buser, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1639159122
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buser works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Buser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.