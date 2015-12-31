See All Gastroenterologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. William Buser, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Buser, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Buser works at Gastrointestinal Associates in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastrointestinal Associates PA
    10200 W 105th St Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 495-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 31, 2015
    Very good experience.
    j.w. in Shawnee, KS — Dec 31, 2015
    About Dr. William Buser, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639159122
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Buser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buser works at Gastrointestinal Associates in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Buser’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Buser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

