Overview of Dr. William Bush, MD

Dr. William Bush, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Bush works at Family & Internal Medicine in Harrisburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.