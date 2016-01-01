See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Macon, GA
Dr. William Butler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Butler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.

Dr. Butler works at Central Georgia Fertility Inst in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Georiga Fertility Institute
    4075 ELNORA DR, Macon, GA 31210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 757-7888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Infertility Evaluation
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    About Dr. William Butler, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255430906
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Clinical Genetics and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Butler works at Central Georgia Fertility Inst in Macon, GA. View the full address on Dr. Butler’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

