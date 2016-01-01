Dr. William Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Butler, MD
Overview
Dr. William Butler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Dr. Butler works at
Locations
Central Georiga Fertility Institute4075 ELNORA DR, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 757-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Butler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Genetics and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.