Overview

Dr. William Caddick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.