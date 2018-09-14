See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. William Cagle, MD

Pediatric Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Cagle, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Cagle works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry
    1120 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Children's Hospital of Georgia
    1446 Harper St # 1107A, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Acute Postoperative Pain
Pneumonia
Acidosis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Pneumonia
Acidosis

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Sep 14, 2018
    I can't thank Dr Cagle, and the other professionals, in the PICU at children's hospital of Augusta enough. My granddaughter was brought in with seizures for an unknown reason and was unresponsive, Dr Cagle and the rest of the staff were quick to respond and I feel they are the reason she is responding so well.
    Kathy in Ocala , FL — Sep 14, 2018
    About Dr. William Cagle, MD

    • Pediatric Medicine
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1083811657
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

