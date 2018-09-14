Dr. William Cagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cagle, MD
Dr. William Cagle, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry1120 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions
Children's Hospital of Georgia1446 Harper St # 1107A, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I can't thank Dr Cagle, and the other professionals, in the PICU at children's hospital of Augusta enough. My granddaughter was brought in with seizures for an unknown reason and was unresponsive, Dr Cagle and the rest of the staff were quick to respond and I feel they are the reason she is responding so well.
- Pediatric Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
- Augusta University Medical Center
