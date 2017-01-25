See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. William Caldwell Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Caldwell Jr, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.7 (19)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. William Caldwell Jr, MD

Dr. William Caldwell Jr, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their residency with University MD Med Center

Dr. Caldwell Jr works at Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Sleep Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Lindsay Vang, FNP
Lindsay Vang, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Kelli Duncan, PA-C
Kelli Duncan, PA-C
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Caldwell Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SouthPark
    6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 295-3000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cone Medical Group ENT
    1121 N CHURCH ST, Greensboro, NC 27401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Tonsillitis
Tinnitus
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Tonsillitis
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Caldwell Jr?

    Jan 25, 2017
    OUTSTANDING. Explained procedure thoroughly. I had complications arise day of initial surgery and it had to be postponed & rescheduled as I was being prepped. He was so compassionate and he is wonderful with patients, families & staff.
    Michelle in Charlotte, NC — Jan 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Caldwell Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Caldwell Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Caldwell Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Caldwell Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Caldwell Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Caldwell Jr, MD.

    About Dr. William Caldwell Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205850153
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University MD Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Md
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Davidson College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caldwell Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caldwell Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Caldwell Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldwell Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caldwell Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caldwell Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Caldwell Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.