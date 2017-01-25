Dr. William Callaghan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callaghan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Callaghan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
As a kidney transplant patient, HBP can be a major issue, and it was for me for over 2 years. But Dr. Callaghan was able to resolve the problem and help me get it back to normal in one appointment. Amazing.
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1306860176
- Med College Of Georgia
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
