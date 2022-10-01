Overview

Dr. William Callahan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Callahan works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.