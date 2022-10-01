Dr. William Callahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Callahan, MD
Overview
Dr. William Callahan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Callahan works at
Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've had an old injury that keeps acting up and while I have insurance I wanted to get it checked out. Past doctors have taken X-rays and told me I was fine. He examined my knee and told me my X-rays were fine, but ordered an MRI to see what was going on with the mechanics inside my knee. I think this is in part due to self-advocacy as I pointed out changes I've noticed, which he validated were abnormal. When we discussed the results of the MRI, Dr. Callahan said I needed surgery and helped me understand my injuries and diagnosis without condescending to me. Dr. Callahan was punctual, and the visits were pretty short (30 minutes for the exam, 15 minutes for discussing imaging results). I trust that his opinion was based in fact and would recommend him.
About Dr. William Callahan, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1396858718
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Callahan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.