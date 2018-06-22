Overview of Dr. William Camp, MD

Dr. William Camp, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond, Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Camp works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.