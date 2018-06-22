Dr. William Camp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Camp, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Camp, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond, Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
The John D. Cronin Cancer Center (Saint Joseph Office Park)1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste A100, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-6520
Markey Cancer Center at Lexington Clinic2195 Harrodsburg Rd Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4673
- Baptist Health Richmond
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is an excellent MD. Very informative and kind. Explained everything. Wonderful bedside manner and knowledge.
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1710917364
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
