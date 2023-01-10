Dr. William Campbell, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Campbell, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Campbell, NP
Dr. William Campbell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
Metrohealth Mobile Unit1012 14th St NW Ste 700, Washington, DC 20005 Directions (202) 638-0750
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
A very good NP I almost forgot he wasn’t a Doctor. Very accessible, clear and and personable. I would love to follow his path.
About Dr. William Campbell, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497723753
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.