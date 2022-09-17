Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. William Campbell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Locations
University Heart2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5678Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Select Specialty Hospital-jackson5903 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS 39211 Directions (601) 815-2005
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Campbell is a hero. I’m relatively young (26-27) and in good health, but felt some issues w. breathing (feeling almost suffocated). I assumed I had asthma, but Baptist tests showed pulmonary structure/function to be fine. We did uncover my O2 was desaturating to low 70s/60s w. mild exertion. No problem w. lungs, so referred to Baptist heart/circulatory specialist. Ran some tests, a bubble study, and even an RHC- uncovered nothing. Even wrote in the report “not sure if it was ‘real’” (because it’s a thrill to spend my 20s in doctors’ offices?) Dejected and unsure if I wanted to even find what was making me sick anymore- I was referred to UMMC pulmonary. Re-did pulmonary test- no lung issue still, but mod-sec. O2 desaturation was once more found to be very “real.” They referred me to Dr. Campbell. And he did not stop! He advocated w. insurance to redo some tests including my RHC w. bubble knowing his stuff about test specificity. Found issue- assumed PAVMs! He’s truly the BEST!
About Dr. William Campbell, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1871799684
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Campbell works at
