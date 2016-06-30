Dr. William Caplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Caplan, MD
Overview
Dr. William Caplan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Caplan works at
Locations
Hawthorn531 FAUNCE CORNER RD, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
Hawthorn Medical237a State Rd, N Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caplan is compassionate and empathetic, has a sincere interest in the health and wellbeing of his patients. He communicates information to his patients which allows patients to trust him, be honest about their health problems, understand their treatment options, and try harder to adapt healthy patterns and follow medications. Dr. Caplan is a confident professional: respectful, soft spoken, extremely knowledgable and thorough. Dr. Caplan is not only a great doctor, he is my favorite Doctor!
About Dr. William Caplan, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
- 1679553408
Education & Certifications
- VA Hospital
- VA Hosp
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
