Overview of Dr. William Carey, MD

Dr. William Carey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Ascension St. Vincent Warrick.



Dr. Carey works at Specialty EyeCare of Evansville in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.