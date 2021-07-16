See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Shelby Township, MI
Dr. William Carion, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (26)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Carion, MD

Dr. William Carion, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Carion works at Alliance Health Professionals, PLLC in Shelby Township, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carion's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alliance Health
    50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 300, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 726-5566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Lipid Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergies
Allergy Testing
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breath Testing
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. William Carion, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558456251
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carion works at Alliance Health Professionals, PLLC in Shelby Township, MI. View the full address on Dr. Carion’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Carion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

