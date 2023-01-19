See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Stuart, FL
Dr. William Carlson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (170)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Carlson, MD

Dr. William Carlson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Carlson works at South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carlson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 204, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 288-2400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    9401 SW Discovery Way Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 288-2400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear

Treatment frequency



Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 170 ratings
    Patient Ratings (170)
    5 Star
    (154)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Doctor Carlson has performed surgery on my shoulder successfully has Giving me a splint for my broken wrist which is now fine and is now working on what's causing my back pain due to my neck probably and has given me medicine to start off with he is a superior doctor
    Karen F — Jan 19, 2023
    Photo: Dr. William Carlson, MD
    About Dr. William Carlson, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558344630
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center|Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    170 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

