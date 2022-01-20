Dr. William Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Carpenter, MD
Overview of Dr. William Carpenter, MD
Dr. William Carpenter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Carpenter's Office Locations
Baylor Scott & White Uptown Medical Center2727 E Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 443-3000
Dallas Office3409 Worth St Ste 630, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 827-8407
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was highly recommended many years ago, I keep his info and omg so happy he’s my Doctor now. I had No pain after my surgery he is the best I can’t and won’t stop recommending him to my friends and family. Thank you Dr Carpenter and staff !
About Dr. William Carpenter, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306878723
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Mc
- Baylor University Mc
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpenter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Carpenter speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.
