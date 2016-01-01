See All Neurologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. William Carracino Jr, MD

Neurology
Dr. William Carracino Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Carracino Jr's Office Locations

    9299 College Pkwy Ste 10, Fort Myers, FL 33919 (239) 210-7997
    2147 PO Box, Fort Myers, FL 33902 (239) 343-1290

Hospital Affiliations
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center

Dementia Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Carracino Jr, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861495079
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Pathology and Neurology
    Dr. William Carracino Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carracino Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carracino Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carracino Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carracino Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carracino Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carracino Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carracino Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

