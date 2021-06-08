Overview of Dr. William Castillo, MD

Dr. William Castillo, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Valle and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Castillo works at Children's Heart Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.