Dr. William Castillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Castillo, MD
Dr. William Castillo, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Valle and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Castillo works at
Dr. Castillo's Office Locations
Children's Heart Center of Nevada3131 La Canada St Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 970-6491
Children s Heart Center Nevada653 N Town Center Dr Ste 114, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 970-6488
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Daughter’s follow up appointment.
About Dr. William Castillo, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1093895286
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital - Los Angeles
- University Of Valle
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo works at
Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castillo speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
